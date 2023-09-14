AIOU holds training session on Organic Kitchen Gardening

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :A one-day hands-on training session on "Organic Kitchen Gardening" was held in Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) yesterday.

Around 800 participants including students and their parents, teachers and university staff members attended the session.

Chairman, Department of Agricultural Sciences, Prof Dr. Sher Muhammad was the resource person who shed light on the methods of natural cultivation of vegetables free from pesticides and chemical fertilizers.

Dr. Sher explained how to grow healthy organic vegetables at home, how to make natural fertilizers, how to prevent pests and diseases through botanical methods, etc. This training session was organized by the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) and the Department of Agricultural Sciences.

AIOU pays special attention to co-curricular activities to keep the students engaged in different healthy activities as per the vision of the Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood.

Additional Director ORIC, Dr. Saima Nasir and Chairperson, Department of Nutritional Sciences and Environmental Design, Prof. Dr. Hajra Ahmad also addressed the event.

They said that 40% of children in our country are suffering from stunted growth and 17% are severely malnourished. They added that to live a healthy life, we need kitchen gardening and there is a need to promote and highlight this concept and create awareness.

Dr. Sher Muhammad gave a detailed lecture on the importance of organic agriculture and organic resources and nutrients available in Pakistan.