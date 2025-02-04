AIOU holds training workshop on Kitchen Gardening

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) A training workshop on "Organic Kitchen Gardening" was held here on Tuesday at Allama Iqbal Open University in collaboration with Green Youth Movement Club and the Department of Agricultural Sciences.

The workshop was attended by students, university faculty, and staff members who received hands-on training.

Professor Dr. Sher Muhammad, Dean of Faculty of Sciences and Chairman of the Department of Agricultural Sciences, was resource person of the workshop. He educated participants on the natural cultivation of vegetables free from pesticides and chemical fertilizers.

He also taught methods for growing healthy organic vegetables on a household scale, preparing natural fertilizers, and using botanical techniques for pest and disease control.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Dr. Sher Muhammad emphasized that objective of the training workshop was to encourage students toward kitchen gardening, which is a necessity for a healthy society.

He noted that, worldwide, kitchen gardening is becoming popular to avoid the harmful effects of store-bought vegetables, yet in Pakistan, this practice has not received much attention.

Dr. Sher lamented that people in Pakistan do not give importance to vegetables and pulses and instead prefer consuming commercially farmed chicken, which is often unhealthy. Similarly, the significance of organic kitchen gardening is overlooked, leading to the consumption of chemically grown vegetables that are a Primary cause of many health issues.

He stressed the need for individuals to take responsibility for their own well-being by promoting kitchen gardening in the country. He urged everyone to commit to growing their own vegetables at home.

Dr. Sher Muhammad explained that a kitchen garden can be set up in any part of the house, including windows or balconies, by using vertical gardening techniques to meet household vegetable needs.

During the event, Green Youth Movement Club member Dr. Sofia Khalid, Club Secretary Dr. Muhammad Shaukat, and Faculty Member of the Department of library Science Dr. Muhammad Arif also shared their views on the importance and necessity of kitchen gardening. Dr. Muhammad Shaukat elaborated on the objectives and mission of the Green Youth Movement Club.

The workshop was also attended by Additional Registrar of the University, Ms. Bibi Yasmin, and Assistant Registrar, Rana Sharafat Ali. Participants of the workshop shared their feedback, describing the training as highly beneficial. They expressed that they had learned practical techniques for growing nutritious vegetables at home and were now confident in cultivating their vegetables for personal use.

At the conclusion of the workshop, certificates were distributed among the participants.

It is noteworthy that, in line with the vision of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, the university has been focusing on the professional development of students and faculty. This workshop was part of that initiative.