AIOU Holds Walk To Promote PM's Vision Of Green Pakistan

Tue 25th June 2019 | 03:00 PM

AIOU holds walk to promote PM's vision of Green Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Students and staff of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here on Tuesday held a walk to promote the Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of 'Clean and Green Pakistan'.

The walk was also aimed at projecting the slogan of 'Says no to drugs' mainly among its over 1.4 million students all over the country, through the University's main Campus and its 49 regional offices.

It went through various parts of University's vicinity, with the participation of a large number of staff.

The participants were holding banners and posters inscribed with the slogans of 'Clean and Green Pakistan' and Say no to drugs.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum in his message on the occasion said, the students of the country's mega university would continue to create awareness on the issues of public importance.

The concept of 'Green Pakistan', he said is highly significant, making Pakistan's environment good for healthy development and human well-being.

Making Pakistan clean and green is the prime responsibility of every individual," he asserted.

He hoped that the students and staff would make the campaign of Clean Pakistan a regular feature.

The walk was led by University's Registrar Dr. Muhammad Zaigham Qadeer and Dr. Syed Zafar Ilyas, Dean Sciences.

Addressing the students, they said the University will always be on forefront on projecting the PM's vision of Clean and Green Pakistan. It was the second time that such a walk was arranged in the recent months.

They urged the students to keep up the momentum, and doing their best to spread the message among their family members and the community at large.

