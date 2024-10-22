Open Menu

AIOU Hosts 10th International Conference On Bioethics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2024 | 05:40 PM

AIOU hosts 10th International Conference on Bioethics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) hosted a two-day 10th International Conference on "Bioethics: Challenges and Opportunities".

Addressing the inaugural session of the conference, the speakers emphasized the need for joint efforts for human welfare and stated that to overcome the challenges in bio ethics, we need to seek guidance from universal principles.

The conference was organized by the Department of Islamic Thought, History, and Culture in collaboration with the National Bioethics Committee (NBC), National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad, and the Higher education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Dr Nasir Mahmood, Vice Chancellor AIOU stated that all civilizations and values in the world are for humanity, and nothing is greater than the dignity of humanity.

He said that the technology, which is growing rapidly, can only be effectively addressed through Ijtihad (independent reasoning). We have acquired knowledge without ethics, but knowledge without ethics will not serve the welfare of society.

This conference will produce positive outcomes for shaping the future, helping guide the younger generation.

Professor Farhat Moazzam, Chairperson of the Center for Biomedical Ethics and Culture at SIUT, Karachi, said in her address that whether it is medical ethics, the etiquette of medicine, or research ethics, all are fundamentally for the welfare of the public.

She stressed the need for effectively teaching medical ethics in Pakistan’s medical institutions so that humanity can be served in a better way.

Professor Dr Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Vice Chancellor Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University, Islamabad, was the keynote speaker, while Dr Muhammad Salman, CEO of the National Institute of Health, explained the objectives and goals of the conference. Professor Dr. Shah Mohayyuddin Hashmi, Dean of the Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, presented the opening remarks and informed the participants about the various topics of the conference.

He said that the purpose of the conference is to provide a multidisciplinary platform for professionals, researchers, policy makers, and those engaged in the field to engage in comprehensive discussions on the ethical, legal, and social aspects of modern studies, innovations, and new developments in medicine and biology.

He mentioned that a total of 150 papers were received, out of which 60 will be presented. The conference aims to foster collaboration and dialogue among experts to enhance bioethics and promote human welfare in Pakistan and beyond.

