AIOU hosts CINVU general assembly on May 11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is hosting the third general assembly meeting of COMSTECH Inter Islamic Network on Virtual Universities (CINVU) on May 11 and 12.

According to AIOU, Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, who is also the president of the Executive Committee, CINVU will chair this important meeting.

Secretary General, CINVU, Dr Karim Najafi Barzegar, delegates from Egypt, Turkey, Syria, Indonesia, Chad (Africa), Gabon (Africa), Afghanistan, and Vice chancellors, rectors and seasoned academicians will also participate online in this event.

The first General Assembly of CINVU was held in Iran, second in Turkey and now AlOU is hosting the third meeting of General Assembly.

University has completed the preparations for this historic event. This year, the focus of this general assembly will be on exploring new educational opportunities, especially in the field of skills-based training and virtual skills-enhancement workshops, identify challenges in the field of educational empowerment, strengthen specialized committees and define new missions.

VC, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum said that this conference will be an important milestone in the promotion of education in Pakistan and other brotherly Islamic countries.

