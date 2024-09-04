Open Menu

September 04, 2024

AIOU hosts consultative session on 'The Art of Parenting' Manual Training"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) recently convened a consultative meeting on "The Art of Parenting Manual," focusing on training master trainers.

The session aimed to develop strategies for equipping trainers with the skills to guide parents effectively on essential aspects of child development and upbringing.

The meeting brought together experts from various sectors across Pakistan, including representatives from the Aga Khan University, Aga Khan Foundation Pakistan, the Ministry of Human Rights, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health, Ministry of education, National Institute of Psychology at Quaid-e-Azam University, and the National Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority.

During the discussions, participants underscored the importance of the manual in fostering a brighter future by contributing to the character building and overall development of children.

The participants also emphasised on the critical role that master trainers will play in this endeavor. Special attention was given to the needs of children with disabilities, transgender children, and the prevention of child exploitation.

Participants highlighted the significant role parents play in shaping their children's physical, emotional, and psychological growth. In Pakistan, many parents face substantial challenges in raising their children due to a lack of structured guidance and support.

"The Art of Parenting Manual" has been introduced to address these challenges, providing much-needed assistance to parents in their child-rearing efforts.

