AIOU Hosts Int’l Conference On Endangered Languages
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) is organizing the 28th International Conference on Federation of Endangered Languages from September 25 to 27.
According to the AIOU, experts from 22 countries, including 15 foreign delegates, will participate in the conference. A total of 42 national and international scholars will present their research papers.
The Department of English, AIOU is organizing this 28th International Conference on Federation of Endangered Languages (FEL) in collaboration with the Forum for Language Initiatives (FLI).
Senator Irfan Siddiqui will be the chief guest at the inaugural session, while Federal Minister for education and Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Chairman of the Higher Education Commission, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, will be the special guests at the closing ceremony.
The Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University, Professor. Dr. Nasir Mahmood will host the event.
A preparatory meeting was held yesterday to review the conference's arrangements, attended by faculty members and university officials to ensure all aspects are well-organized.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
More Stories From Pakistan
-
3,669 students to appear in MDCAT in Bahawalpur1 minute ago
-
57 new cases of dengue reported in Punjab21 minutes ago
-
Advisor Health briefed on the Sehat Card Program31 minutes ago
-
Spacecademy Society offers interactive learning activities for students31 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority continues operations in DIKhan31 minutes ago
-
Romina advocates China's governance model as best example in world41 minutes ago
-
ICT exports surge by 30% in first two months of FY 2024-2551 minutes ago
-
Dera police trace out blind murder of youth51 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti lauds role of Mir Hazar Khan Marri in promotion of peace in Balochistan51 minutes ago
-
Dengue death toll rises to 4 in Rwp51 minutes ago
-
AC chairs performance of Price Magistrates51 minutes ago
-
Child protection unit inaugurated in Mardan51 minutes ago