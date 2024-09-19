AIOU hosts int’l conference on endangered languages

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) is organizing the 28th International Conference on Federation of Endangered Languages from September 25 to 27.

According to the AIOU, experts from 22 countries, including 15 foreign delegates, will participate in the conference. A total of 42 national and international scholars will present their research papers.

The Department of English, AIOU is organizing this 28th International Conference on Federation of Endangered Languages (FEL) in collaboration with the Forum for Language Initiatives (FLI).

Senator Irfan Siddiqui will be the chief guest at the inaugural session, while Federal Minister for education and Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Chairman of the Higher Education Commission, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, will be the special guests at the closing ceremony.

The Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University, Professor. Dr. Nasir Mahmood will host the event.

A preparatory meeting was held yesterday to review the conference's arrangements, attended by faculty members and university officials to ensure all aspects are well-organized.