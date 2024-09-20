AIOU hosts Mehfil-e-Milad ceremony

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) hosted a spiritual Mehfil-e-Milad ceremony to commemorate the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The event, organized by the Department of Mass Communication, drew a large participation of female students who gathered to pay homage to the Prophet (PBUH).

The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran and Naats in praise of the Prophet (PBUH). Women and children presented heartfelt Naats, filling the hall with sounds of Durud and Salam.

Among those who presented their devotional Naat were Ushna Fatima, Muntaha, Naila Naseerr, Aqleem Fatima, Hadiya, and other students.

The organizing committee comprised Dr. Saadia Anwar Pasha, Dr. Munnazza Jabeen, Dr. Sobia Kanwal, Dr. Sawad Muhammad Abbas, Dr. Munnazza Ambreen, and Sadaf Ashraf.

The event aimed to instill love and devotion for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) among the youth.

In a message, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood said, "While celebrating Milad-un-Nabi, we should reflect on our individual, national, and global status and strive to adopt the principles of Nizam-e-Mustafa (the Prophet's teaching) wherever possible."