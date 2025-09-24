AIOU Hosts National Conference On Prophetic Ethics And Medical Practices
Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) hosted a one-day national Seerah conference on Prophetic ethics and medical practices, focusing, these teachings are not only spiritually significant but also crucial for physical health and societal well-being.
The significant academic conference, organized in collaboration with the Pakistan Islamic Medical Association, was attended by heads of four universities, distinguished faculty members, doctors and researchers. Professor Dr. Iqbal Khan, Vice Chancellor of Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University, chaired the panel discussion while Major General Professor Dr. Najm-ul-Thaqib, former Pro-Vice Chancellor of Bahria University, was the guest of honor for the first session, said press release on Wednesday.
In his address, Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood stated that guidance for ethics in the medical field was indispensable in the light of the Seerah of the Prophet PBUH.
He emphasized that without incorporating spiritual and ethical values into medical education, medicine could not truly become a source of healing.
In the keynote address, Vice Chancellor of Riphah International University, Professor Dr Anis Ahmed said that the Seerah of the Prophet PBUH provided eternal guidance for all fields of life, especially medicine.
He focused that healthcare professionals should consider their professional responsibilities as a form of worship while serving patients.
Dean of the Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies at AIOU, Prof. Dr. Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi said that the true foundation of medical ethics laid in the Seerah of the Prophet PBUH and if a practitioner followed it, every action could be transformed into an act of worship.
The conference recommended that medical institutions incorporate ethical and spiritual aspects, respect patients’ dignity and time, avoid imposing undue financial burdens and encourage collaboration between doctors and religious scholars.
Participants expressed deep grief over the ongoing atrocities in Gaza and the martyrdom of medical personnel, and adopted a resolution condemning Israeli aggression.
Recent Stories
Ajman CP reviews service quality report at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Ajman
Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Zayed International Airport surprise Saudi visitors with u ..
Shaheen Afridi confident of Pakistan’s victory in Asia Cup final
Humaid bin Rashid reviews results of Household Income & Expenditure Survey in Aj ..
Gold prices steady at Rs 398,800 per tola in Pakistan
PM Shehbaz urges IMF to consider flood impact in review
Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends 2nd Social Care Forum
Al Ain Farms Group, Food Tech Valley to launch 260,000 sq.ft. logistics hub to a ..
Putting state before the politics is the need of the hour. Khawaja Rameez Hassan
Sharjah Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure
UAE’s firm GSU acquires 51% of Uzbekistan solar developer Yashil Energiya
FIFA to hold historic women’s friendly series in UAE
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Motorcyclist killed in Khanewal accident2 minutes ago
-
Supportive devices distributed among special persons2 minutes ago
-
SC declares contempt proceedings against former Deputy Registrar2 minutes ago
-
Navy Chief reaffirms commitment to maritime security on World Maritime Day2 minutes ago
-
GCUF researchers ranked among world’s top two percent scientists2 minutes ago
-
Distribution of free electric scooters starts for position holders2 minutes ago
-
AIOU hosts national conference on Prophetic ethics and medical practices2 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib directs strict action, orders enhanced patrolling2 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of constable Ashraf offered12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders strict monitoring of wheat, flour supply across Rawalpindi Division12 minutes ago
-
Hanif vows effective execution of Punjab’s flagship cleanliness drive12 minutes ago
-
British Council partners PMAS to empowering youth12 minutes ago