AIOU hosts national conference on Prophetic ethics and medical practices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) hosted a one-day national Seerah conference on Prophetic ethics and medical practices, focusing, these teachings are not only spiritually significant but also crucial for physical health and societal well-being.

The significant academic conference, organized in collaboration with the Pakistan Islamic Medical Association, was attended by heads of four universities, distinguished faculty members, doctors and researchers. Professor Dr. Iqbal Khan, Vice Chancellor of Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University, chaired the panel discussion while Major General Professor Dr. Najm-ul-Thaqib, former Pro-Vice Chancellor of Bahria University, was the guest of honor for the first session, said press release on Wednesday.

In his address, Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood stated that guidance for ethics in the medical field was indispensable in the light of the Seerah of the Prophet PBUH.

He emphasized that without incorporating spiritual and ethical values into medical education, medicine could not truly become a source of healing.

In the keynote address, Vice Chancellor of Riphah International University, Professor Dr Anis Ahmed said that the Seerah of the Prophet PBUH provided eternal guidance for all fields of life, especially medicine.

He focused that healthcare professionals should consider their professional responsibilities as a form of worship while serving patients.

Dean of the Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies at AIOU, Prof. Dr. Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi said that the true foundation of medical ethics laid in the Seerah of the Prophet PBUH and if a practitioner followed it, every action could be transformed into an act of worship.

The conference recommended that medical institutions incorporate ethical and spiritual aspects, respect patients’ dignity and time, avoid imposing undue financial burdens and encourage collaboration between doctors and religious scholars.

Participants expressed deep grief over the ongoing atrocities in Gaza and the martyrdom of medical personnel, and adopted a resolution condemning Israeli aggression.