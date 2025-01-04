AIOU Hosts Training Workshop On Lexicography
Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University's Center for English Language and Translation Studies organized a one-day training workshop on lexicography to preserve Pakistan's endangered languages.
On this occasion, resource person Ameer Haider highlighted the intricate process of compiling dictionaries.
The workshop provided specialized training to scholars for preparing dictionaries for various languages, with a particular focus on those at risk of extinction.
Participants, including Ph.D. scholars and other experts, were introduced to the modern FLEx software, designed to assist in linguistic documentation and dictionary compilation.
Dr. Ghulam Ali, Director, Center for Language and Translation Studies, welcomed the participants and emphasized the significance of this workshop in safeguarding linguistic heritage.
In his closing remarks, Professor Dr. Qadir Khan Abbasi stressed the importance of collaboration and specifically praised Dr. Farah Abbas for the successful organization of the workshop.
This initiative reflects the university’s commitment to academic excellence and cultural preservation, achieved through advanced training and research.
The event marked a significant step toward preserving Pakistan's linguistic diversity for future generations.
