Open Menu

AIOU Hosts Training Workshop On Lexicography

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2025 | 02:40 PM

AIOU hosts training workshop on Lexicography

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University's Center for English Language and Translation Studies organized a one-day training workshop on lexicography to preserve Pakistan's endangered languages.

On this occasion, resource person Ameer Haider highlighted the intricate process of compiling dictionaries.

The workshop provided specialized training to scholars for preparing dictionaries for various languages, with a particular focus on those at risk of extinction.

Participants, including Ph.D. scholars and other experts, were introduced to the modern FLEx software, designed to assist in linguistic documentation and dictionary compilation.

Dr. Ghulam Ali, Director, Center for Language and Translation Studies, welcomed the participants and emphasized the significance of this workshop in safeguarding linguistic heritage.

In his closing remarks, Professor Dr. Qadir Khan Abbasi stressed the importance of collaboration and specifically praised Dr. Farah Abbas for the successful organization of the workshop.

This initiative reflects the university’s commitment to academic excellence and cultural preservation, achieved through advanced training and research.

The event marked a significant step toward preserving Pakistan's linguistic diversity for future generations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Farah Ghulam Ali Allama Iqbal Open University Event

Recent Stories

Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru

Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru

2 hours ago
 UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian ..

UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

2 hours ago
 Heatwave descends on south-east Australia

Heatwave descends on south-east Australia

3 hours ago
 First convoy of trucks will pass through Tal-Parch ..

First convoy of trucks will pass through Tal-Parchinar today after three-month c ..

3 hours ago
 Microsoft to invest $80 billion in AI data centres

Microsoft to invest $80 billion in AI data centres

4 hours ago
 Italy's gas reserves near 80%

Italy's gas reserves near 80%

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Ethiopia

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Ethiopia

13 hours ago
 Pakistan Shaheens squad announced for warm-up game ..

Pakistan Shaheens squad announced for warm-up game against West Indies

15 hours ago
 Five killed in latest Russian, Ukrainian attacks

Five killed in latest Russian, Ukrainian attacks

15 hours ago
 AJK govt devises plan to address pressing environm ..

AJK govt devises plan to address pressing environmental issues

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan