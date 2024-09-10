AIOU Hosts Workshop On Business Model Canvas
Published September 10, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University's (AIOU) Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) held a one-day workshop on "Business Model Canvas" for 50 BS and MS students.
Danish Junaid, CEO of Seed Investor, served as the resource person, providing guidance on business planning, strategy development, and problem-solving, said a press release.
He explained essential business tools like customer segments, value propositions, marketing, key resources, and cost structures.
Dr. Saima Nasir, Additional Director of Research at ORIC, highlighted the importance of fostering entrepreneurship among students to drive sustainable economic growth, enabling them to create jobs and contribute to the country's development.
After receiving training, students were given 10 minutes to develop and present their business models, which they successfully completed within the allotted time.
Dr. Saima Nasir assured that, under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, such workshops would continue to build students' capacity in entrepreneurship.
ORIC Senior Research Assistant Owais Ashraf provided support throughout the session.
At the conclusion of the workshop, certificates were distributed to the participants, marking the event as part of the university's ongoing Golden Jubilee celebrations.
