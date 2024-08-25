Open Menu

AIOU Hosts Workshop On EdTech Skills

Published August 25, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) In a bid to align the teaching profession with the demands of the modern era, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Vice-Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), has urged teachers to transform themselves by leveraging modern technological tools. 

Addressing the closing ceremony of a two-day training workshop on 'EdTech Skills for Content Development', Dr. Nasir highlighted the rapid shift from traditional education methods to online learning, emphasizing the importance of teachers mastering these new technologies to shape their students' futures effectively.

Dr. Nasir called on teachers to move beyond the conventional role of mere instruction and to take on the mantle of wisdom providers. 

He stressed the need for educators to stay updated with contemporary technical and social demands, as well as the latest trends, to enhance both their personal growth and teaching effectiveness.

In response to a proposal for another workshop on EdTech skills, Dr. Nasir assured that AIOU was committed to the professional development of both teachers and students, with regular training workshops being a key focus. 

He encouraged students and faculty members to select topics of interest, promising that the university would provide continuous support and training in those areas.

The workshop was organized by the university's Secondary Teacher Education Department, under the Faculty of Education, in collaboration with the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC). Over 30 faculty members and students participated in the two-day training. 

The workshop was coordinated by Dr. Tooba Saleem, with Kamran Mir serving as the resource person. 

Participants expressed their satisfaction with the workshop, noting that they had acquired numerous EdTech skills during the sessions.

