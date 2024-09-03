Open Menu

AIOU Inaugurates Adult Literacy Center

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2024 | 03:20 PM

AIOU inaugurates Adult Literacy Center

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) proudly inaugurated its new Adult Literacy Center in a ceremony held on Tuesday, demonstrating its continued commitment to accessible and inclusive education.

The event was presided over by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, who emphasized the university’s dedication to bringing education directly to the people and underscored its mission of universal education without compromise.

In his keynote address, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood highlighted the importance of teamwork in institutional growth and stressed that every individual who engages with the university should be positively influenced by its ethos.

"Our goal is to ensure education for all," Dr. Nasir stated. "There is no substitute for education, and we are committed to providing it at every doorstep. Institutions advance through collective effort, and it is vital that everyone performs their duties with excellence, as this brings both respect and success.

"

The ceremony also honoured 30 participants who completed a training program on hospitality management for university hostels and guest houses.

The training, conducted by Abid Salam Agha from Islamabad Club, was coordinated by Dr. Zaheer Ahmed of the Special Education Department.

Dr. Muhammad Ajmal, Chairman of the Distance and Non-Formal Education Department, reiterated the university's dedication to expanding educational programs to regional centers, noting, "Education is vital, and our employees’ expertise is crucial for our development."

The university remains committed to advancing educational opportunities and supporting its employees through comprehensive training programs, ensuring that its mission of accessible education continues to thrive.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education Nasir Allama Iqbal Open University Event All From

Recent Stories

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

23 minutes ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

48 minutes ago
 TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

2 hours ago
 After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand P ..

After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..

3 hours ago
 Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int ..

Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

6 hours ago
 GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working env ..

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

15 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab ..

Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..

15 hours ago
 Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring eco ..

Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator

15 hours ago
 IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecti ..

IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife

15 hours ago
 Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to ..

Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan