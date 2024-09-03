AIOU Inaugurates Adult Literacy Center
Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) proudly inaugurated its new Adult Literacy Center in a ceremony held on Tuesday, demonstrating its continued commitment to accessible and inclusive education.
The event was presided over by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, who emphasized the university’s dedication to bringing education directly to the people and underscored its mission of universal education without compromise.
In his keynote address, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood highlighted the importance of teamwork in institutional growth and stressed that every individual who engages with the university should be positively influenced by its ethos.
"Our goal is to ensure education for all," Dr. Nasir stated. "There is no substitute for education, and we are committed to providing it at every doorstep. Institutions advance through collective effort, and it is vital that everyone performs their duties with excellence, as this brings both respect and success.
"
The ceremony also honoured 30 participants who completed a training program on hospitality management for university hostels and guest houses.
The training, conducted by Abid Salam Agha from Islamabad Club, was coordinated by Dr. Zaheer Ahmed of the Special Education Department.
Dr. Muhammad Ajmal, Chairman of the Distance and Non-Formal Education Department, reiterated the university's dedication to expanding educational programs to regional centers, noting, "Education is vital, and our employees’ expertise is crucial for our development."
The university remains committed to advancing educational opportunities and supporting its employees through comprehensive training programs, ensuring that its mission of accessible education continues to thrive.
