AIOU Inaugurates First "Literary Society"

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The Inauguration ceremony of " Literary Society" with a first session held on Friday at Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU).

Syed Nasir Shah, DG Quality Assurance Agency, HEC was the Chief Guest while Professor Dr. Muhammad Khalid, Principal, Post Graduate H8 College Islamabad presided over the event.

Guest speaker of the first session Prof. Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir, Dean, Social Sciences and Humanities, AIOU, said in his address that when the British came to the subcontinent, they first captured literature and culture.

The literature of the free nations remain alive and the nations that are slaves have no aesthetics.

He further said that such events work as a lamp in the darkness in the promotion of knowledge, literature and language and this process will continue in the same way. Such sessions should be held continuously to keep the culture alive.

The chairman of the English department, Dr. Muhammad Kamal Khan, gave the opening remarks and explained the aims and objectives of the literary society, while the Assistant Professor of the English department, Dr. Saira Maqbool, is performing the duties of the focal person of the society. At the end of the ceremony, the cake was also cut.

