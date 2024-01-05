AIOU increases convocation seats to accommodate students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, has decided to increase the number of seats in the upcoming convocation.

According to AIOU, this decision was taken in response to thousands of requests from students and recommendations made by the convocation committee.

The eligibility criteria for the convocation have also been amended to include all graduates from the Semester Autumn 2004 to the Semester Spring 2022.

To accommodate the maximum number of students, the university has extended the registration date. Graduates can now register themselves on http://convocation.aiou.edu.pk until January 10, 2024.

AIOU Convocation 2024 will be held on January 31, 2024, at the Jinnah Convention Center, Islamabad.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Dr.

Arif Alvi, who is also the Chancellor of the University, will be the chief guest at the event. Students from Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK and Rawalpindi Division (Attack, Chaklala, Jhelum, and Rawalpindi) will participate in the convocation at Jinnah Convention Center in Islamabad.

The convocation for the Karachi chapter is scheduled for March 3, 2024, while Lahore's convocation will be held on March 28. Quetta will host its ceremony on May 19, and the convocation for Peshawar is scheduled for June 9, 2024.

PhD graduates are required to register in Islamabad only.

Students of MPhil programs will be awarded gold medals and degrees at the convocations held in their respective cities. For more details about the convocation, students can contact [email protected] or 051-9571717.