Open Menu

AIOU Increases Convocation Seats To Accommodate Students

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2024 | 04:40 PM

AIOU increases convocation seats to accommodate students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, has decided to increase the number of seats in the upcoming convocation.

According to AIOU, this decision was taken in response to thousands of requests from students and recommendations made by the convocation committee.

The eligibility criteria for the convocation have also been amended to include all graduates from the Semester Autumn 2004 to the Semester Spring 2022.

To accommodate the maximum number of students, the university has extended the registration date. Graduates can now register themselves on http://convocation.aiou.edu.pk until January 10, 2024.

AIOU Convocation 2024 will be held on January 31, 2024, at the Jinnah Convention Center, Islamabad.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Dr.

Arif Alvi, who is also the Chancellor of the University, will be the chief guest at the event. Students from Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK and Rawalpindi Division (Attack, Chaklala, Jhelum, and Rawalpindi) will participate in the convocation at Jinnah Convention Center in Islamabad.

The convocation for the Karachi chapter is scheduled for March 3, 2024, while Lahore's convocation will be held on March 28. Quetta will host its ceremony on May 19, and the convocation for Peshawar is scheduled for June 9, 2024.

PhD graduates are required to register in Islamabad only.

Students of MPhil programs will be awarded gold medals and degrees at the convocations held in their respective cities. For more details about the convocation, students can contact [email protected] or 051-9571717.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Attack Islamabad Peshawar Quetta Rawalpindi Nasir Jhelum Azad Jammu And Kashmir Allama Iqbal Open University January March May June Gold Event All From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

realme Set to Redefine Midrange Design with realme ..

Realme Set to Redefine Midrange Design with realme C67 - Where Elegance Meets In ..

41 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM directs to effectively highlight Paki ..

Caretaker PM directs to effectively highlight Pakistan's stance on Kashmir issue ..

2 hours ago
 Constitution does not allow lifetime disqualificat ..

Constitution does not allow lifetime disqualification, remarks CJP Isa

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists in Tank

Security forces kill two terrorists in Tank

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2024

8 hours ago
Three killed in road accident

Three killed in road accident

17 hours ago
 8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

17 hours ago
 Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at P ..

Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at PNCA's art exhibition by Hussai ..

17 hours ago
 SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Fr ..

SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Friday

17 hours ago
 UK party leaders kick off general election year

UK party leaders kick off general election year

17 hours ago
 AJK PM urges UNO to play role to help resolve Kash ..

AJK PM urges UNO to play role to help resolve Kashmir dispute

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan