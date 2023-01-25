AIOU initiates revision of courses for non-formal education with JICA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in collaboration with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Pakistan Girls Guide Association, and Taleemabad has started the revision process of six non-formal education teacher training courses.

The book revision process for distance education teachers will be completed in three days and the books will be digitized," said Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Chaudhry, Chairman, Department of Distance, Non-Formal and Continuing Education, AIOU, at the opening session of the workshop.

Program Specialist, Youth and Adult Literacy, JICA, Muhammad Bilal Aziz along with his team, Program Coordinator, department of Distance, Non-Formal and Continuing Education, Dr.

Tahira Bibi, representatives of Pakistan Girls Guide Association and Taleemabad were among the participants of the workshop.

Muhammad Bilal Aziz said that the number of children between 10 and 16 years of age was the highest among those who drop out in Pakistan after Covid-19 and with the help of Allama Iqbal Open University we were trying to bring children of this age group back into the education network.

He said that we had also started middle tech program in collaboration with AIOU and, there was a need to link education with technical education for the better interest of Pakistan and Pakistani children.