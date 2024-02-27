AIOU Inks MoU To Establish Museum
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2024 | 09:32 PM
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Goodwill Ambassador, Muhammad Asif Noor and Museum Expert, Muhammad Azeem Iqbal for setting up a museum in the university
Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood presided over the ceremony.
Dean, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Prof. Dr.
Mohyuddin Hashmi, Dean, Faculty of Sciences, Prof. Dr. Hajra Ahmed, Director, Institute of Educational Technology, Irfan Ali Ansari and other officers were present on this occasion.
Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood said that AIOU will be 50 years old in May 2024, we wish to inaugurate AIOU History Museum in May.
Mohammad Azim Iqbal said that he will try his best to complete a portion of the museum by May.
