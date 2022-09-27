AIOU inks MoU with Necmettin Erbakan University, Turkey

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has been focusing on increasing the quality of education by cooperating on educational projects with international universities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has been focusing on increasing the quality of education by cooperating on educational projects with international universities.

In this context, AIOU signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Turkish universities including Istanbul University, Ibn Khaldoun University, and Anadolu University, Turkey.

A 2-member delegation including Dean, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Prof. Dr Shah Muhyiddin Hashmi, and the Director of International Collaboration and Exchange Office, Dr Zahid Majeed visited Turkey the other day and signed a memorandum of understanding with Necmettin Erbakan University of Turkey to start a joint degree program, offer academic research, faculty, staff, and student exchange programs.

According to the details, the two universities will jointly offer a one-year program in tourism and a post-doctorate in Islamic studies.

Rector Necmettin Erbakan University warmly welcomed the delegation of Open University and said, "Pakistan was very near and dear to us and we are looking forward to these academic collaborations." Dr Zahid Majeed spoke about the progress made so far between the universities of both countries.

Whereas, Prof. Dr Muhyiddin Hashmi discussed the administrative, educational, financial, and operational methods of the joint post-doctorate program in the field of Islamic Studies.

In the end, the two universities agreed to offer a joint post-doctorate program by January-February 2023.

The AIOU delegation also visited various departments of Necmettin Erbakan University.