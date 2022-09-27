UrduPoint.com

AIOU Inks MoU With Necmettin Erbakan University, Turkey

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2022 | 07:16 PM

AIOU inks MoU with Necmettin Erbakan University, Turkey

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has been focusing on increasing the quality of education by cooperating on educational projects with international universities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has been focusing on increasing the quality of education by cooperating on educational projects with international universities.

In this context, AIOU signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Turkish universities including Istanbul University, Ibn Khaldoun University, and Anadolu University, Turkey.

A 2-member delegation including Dean, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Prof. Dr Shah Muhyiddin Hashmi, and the Director of International Collaboration and Exchange Office, Dr Zahid Majeed visited Turkey the other day and signed a memorandum of understanding with Necmettin Erbakan University of Turkey to start a joint degree program, offer academic research, faculty, staff, and student exchange programs.

According to the details, the two universities will jointly offer a one-year program in tourism and a post-doctorate in Islamic studies.

Rector Necmettin Erbakan University warmly welcomed the delegation of Open University and said, "Pakistan was very near and dear to us and we are looking forward to these academic collaborations." Dr Zahid Majeed spoke about the progress made so far between the universities of both countries.

Whereas, Prof. Dr Muhyiddin Hashmi discussed the administrative, educational, financial, and operational methods of the joint post-doctorate program in the field of Islamic Studies.

In the end, the two universities agreed to offer a joint post-doctorate program by January-February 2023.

The AIOU delegation also visited various departments of Necmettin Erbakan University.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Education Turkey Student Progress Istanbul Allama Iqbal Open University Arab

Recent Stories

UVAS won five competitive research funding project ..

UVAS won five competitive research funding projects from PARB

3 minutes ago
 Underwater Explosions Registered in Area of Gas Le ..

Underwater Explosions Registered in Area of Gas Leaks From Nord Stream - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Supreme Court voids PHC order banning poultry prod ..

Supreme Court voids PHC order banning poultry products export

4 minutes ago
 Treat inmates with respect: ADC Asad

Treat inmates with respect: ADC Asad

4 minutes ago
 LWMC taking measures to control smog in city: CEO

LWMC taking measures to control smog in city: CEO

4 minutes ago
 Meta Says Removed 1,600 'Fake Accounts' Allegedly ..

Meta Says Removed 1,600 'Fake Accounts' Allegedly Linked to Russian Propaganda

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.