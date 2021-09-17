AIOU installs digital system

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Vice Chancellor Professor Zia-ul-Qayoom Wednesday said that a digital system has been installed at a cost of Rs500 million to provide state of the art facilities to the students.

He expressed these views in a meeting during his visit to the AIOU regional office Abbottabad.

The VC further said that the online system would facilitate the 1.3 million students of the university in resolving issues like admissions, degree, curriculum and other matters.

The digitalization of the system has been formally inaugurated by Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood earlier, he said.

He said that latest technology has changed at a fast pace in the present century, inventions of science have brought revolution, we are far behind the world, which is very unfortunate, the past of the Muslims was very bright, the nation as a whole needs to fulfill its responsibilities, the VC said.

The VC said, "We have prioritized to resolve the issues rather than raising the voice and also have taken steps to equip students with modern requirements, AIOU opted the best systems, which is available in world's elected universities, after installation of the software all the systems of the university are available online".

During the meeting with the district education officers, he said that the AIOU would accommodate the students of remote areas and also provide facilities including internet to the students to their nearest location in government educational institutions.

Zia-ul-Qayoom said, "We have added new courses in the curriculum from Matric to MPhil, PhD. We are also bringing improvement in provision of books".

AIOU has established an endowment fund to help the students to overcome financial difficulties in getting an education, the university is ready to launch new programmes in Masters which is need of the time.

On this occasion, District Education Officer Muhammad Shaukat also presented a traditional turban and Shawl of Hazara to the AIOU vice chancellor.