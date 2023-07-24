Open Menu

AIOU Introduces Diploma In Computer Science For Int'l Students

Faizan Hashmi Published July 24, 2023 | 03:40 PM

AIOU introduces diploma in computer science for int'l students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has offered a postgraduate diploma in computer science along with Matric and intermediate programs in the first phase of the autumn semester 2023 for Overseas Pakistani and international students.

According to the AIOU, these programs for international students are offered through the learning management system and the last date to apply for these programs is August 15, 2023.

For more details about these programs, students can contact International Collaboration and Exchange Office at +92519057165, +92519250175 or email at overseas@aiou.

edu.pk.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the last semester, more than 600 students enrolled from 36 countries including Australia, Russia, South Korea, Japan, China, America, United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Spain, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Turkey, South Africa, Iran, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Iraq, Oman, and others.

Vice-Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, has set a target to enroll 10,000 international students in the next five years.

