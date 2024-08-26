AIOU Introduces Electronic System For Managing Daily Official Correspondence
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in a recent development, has introduced an electronic system for managing daily official correspondence, showcasing its commitment to adhering to governmental policies and guidelines.
In this recent development, AIOU has further cemented its role as a leading national institution by adopting the digitalization of its educational, financial, and administrative processes.
Under the directive of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, the Registrar Department has issued a new notification.
This directive mandates all university departments to utilize the e-Office system for all official correspondence and office files starting from August 28.
The notification also outlines that the Director of Information Technology is responsible for ensuring the smooth operationalization of this electronic system, including the creation of user accounts and the provision of necessary training for all users.
The Vice Chancellor has emphasized that, after August 28, all departmental communications must be conducted through the e-Office system, and no documents should be sent in hard copy form.
This transition is expected to result in significant time savings, improved governance, and enhanced transparency, thereby addressing and eliminating any potential delays in administrative processes.
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NDMA alerts for expected heavy to very heavy rains likely to cause flooding in Punjab, KP19 minutes ago
-
City observes scattered rain29 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan calls for unified approach against Terrorism39 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta55 minutes ago
-
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister55 minutes ago
-
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana1 hour ago
-
NA Standing Committee Reports presented1 hour ago
-
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspector General Police ..1 hour ago
-
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opposition1 hour ago
-
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan1 hour ago
-
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maqbool1 hour ago
-
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO1 hour ago