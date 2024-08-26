AIOU introduces electronic system for managing daily official correspondence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in a recent development, has introduced an electronic system for managing daily official correspondence, showcasing its commitment to adhering to governmental policies and guidelines.

In this recent development, AIOU has further cemented its role as a leading national institution by adopting the digitalization of its educational, financial, and administrative processes.

Under the directive of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, the Registrar Department has issued a new notification.

This directive mandates all university departments to utilize the e-Office system for all official correspondence and office files starting from August 28.

The notification also outlines that the Director of Information Technology is responsible for ensuring the smooth operationalization of this electronic system, including the creation of user accounts and the provision of necessary training for all users.

The Vice Chancellor has emphasized that, after August 28, all departmental communications must be conducted through the e-Office system, and no documents should be sent in hard copy form.

This transition is expected to result in significant time savings, improved governance, and enhanced transparency, thereby addressing and eliminating any potential delays in administrative processes.