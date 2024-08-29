Open Menu

AIOU Introduces "English Access Scholarship" Program For Underserved Students

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2024 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), in collaboration with the Regional English Language Office of the U.S. Embassy, has introduced the "English Access Scholarship" program aimed at supporting talented students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds in the districts of Attock, Mianwali, and Bhakkar in Punjab.

According to the AIOU, the two-year initiative is designed to provide the students with enhanced educational opportunities despite their socio-economic challenges.

The program, which is fully funded, includes coverage for stationery, books, transportation charges, and all related expenses for capacity building.

From a total of 1800 applications, 250 students were selected based on merit after a rigorous process involving shortlisting, testing, and interviews.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood noted that the program aligns with the university’s commitment to educational equity and sustainable development.

Dr. Amjad Khan, Program Director, emphasized that this initiative reflects the joint goals of both institutions to promote educational access and social mobility for underserved students.

