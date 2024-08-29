AIOU Introduces "English Access Scholarship" Program For Underserved Students
Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), in collaboration with the Regional English Language Office of the U.S. Embassy, has introduced the "English Access Scholarship" program aimed at supporting talented students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds in the districts of Attock, Mianwali, and Bhakkar in Punjab.
According to the AIOU, the two-year initiative is designed to provide the students with enhanced educational opportunities despite their socio-economic challenges.
The program, which is fully funded, includes coverage for stationery, books, transportation charges, and all related expenses for capacity building.
From a total of 1800 applications, 250 students were selected based on merit after a rigorous process involving shortlisting, testing, and interviews.
Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood noted that the program aligns with the university’s commitment to educational equity and sustainable development.
Dr. Amjad Khan, Program Director, emphasized that this initiative reflects the joint goals of both institutions to promote educational access and social mobility for underserved students.
Recent Stories
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Khan14 minutes ago
-
Kasur courts to remain closed on Aug 3116 minutes ago
-
Railways says to address employees' concerns16 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee reviews Safe City Project, recommends filling vacant posts16 minutes ago
-
President Zardari awards Hilal-i-Imtiaz to Javelin star Arshad Nadeem26 minutes ago
-
Abbasi appointed parliamentary secretary26 minutes ago
-
KP cabinet approves draft law for address of grievances of overseas Pakistanis26 minutes ago
-
Tariq Khan appointed as parliamentary secretary26 minutes ago
-
Two drug-peddlers arrested26 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots29 minutes ago
-
Dacoit injured in encounter36 minutes ago
-
DC, DPO hold open court in Ahamdpur East36 minutes ago