UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIOU Introduces New Courses Under PM Hunarmand Pakistan Program

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 03:50 PM

AIOU introduces new courses under PM Hunarmand Pakistan program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is endeavouring to enhance global competitiveness of Pakistani youth through quality workforce under the banner of Prime Minister Hunarmand Pakistan Program.

In this regard, the Department of Engineering and Technology has successfully completed the process of admission in four courses of National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) including Industrial Automation & Process Control, Embedded Systems, Computer Application & Office Management and Advanced Web Applications.

According to the Chairman, Department of Engineering and Technology, Pakistani youth took keen interest in the program and approximately 800 admission applications were submitted.

However, after a competitive process 283 students were finally selected.

The selection process was executed in line with the guideline given by NAVTTC and special directives of the Dean, Faculty of Sciences to ensure transparency and interviews were conducted in the presence of representatives from the Department of Computer Sciences.

He further added that various laboratories have been established in the academic complex of the university which were equipped with modern and latest technology and classes would be conducted by the experts of industrial field. The schedule for the classes would be announced after Eid break, he informed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Technology Allama Iqbal Open University From National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Awards for Childhood ..

7 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

7 minutes ago

TAQA completes $1.5 billion 7-year and 30-year dua ..

2 hours ago

Air Arabia resumes flights to Almaty

3 hours ago

India&#039;s COVID-19 daily cases hold close to re ..

3 hours ago

UN condemns suicide attack on Afghanistan&#039;s L ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.