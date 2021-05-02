AIOU introduces new courses under PM Hunarmand Pakistan program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is endeavouring to enhance global competitiveness of Pakistani youth through quality workforce under the banner of Prime Minister Hunarmand Pakistan Program.

In this regard, the Department of Engineering and Technology has successfully completed the process of admission in four courses of National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) including Industrial Automation & Process Control, Embedded Systems, Computer Application & Office Management and Advanced Web Applications.

According to the Chairman, Department of Engineering and Technology, Pakistani youth took keen interest in the program and approximately 800 admission applications were submitted.

However, after a competitive process 283 students were finally selected.

The selection process was executed in line with the guideline given by NAVTTC and special directives of the Dean, Faculty of Sciences to ensure transparency and interviews were conducted in the presence of representatives from the Department of Computer Sciences.

He further added that various laboratories have been established in the academic complex of the university which were equipped with modern and latest technology and classes would be conducted by the experts of industrial field. The schedule for the classes would be announced after Eid break, he informed.