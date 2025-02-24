AIOU introduces new system for books’ printing & mailing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has inaugurated a digital print production facility and extension of print production facility.

The inauguration ceremony was held on Monday by the Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood. The digitized examination, printing, and mailing of books is being supported by Pakistan Post Foundation.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood stated that this is a revolutionary step that will help ensure transparency in the examination system and streamline the printing and distribution of books.

The use of modern machinery will accelerate the process of delivering educational materials to students on time.

The Vice-Chancellor further emphasized that the university's Primary objective is to provide students with quality educational resources, which will enhance the learning process.

AIOU aims to offer state-of-the-art facilities to its students, enabling them to achieve better academic results.

Managing Director of Pakistan Post Foundation, Abdur Razzaq, was also present on the occasion, while Print Manager, AIOU Dr. Sarmad Iqbal briefed the Vice-Chancellor on all stages of machinery design, plate-making, printing, and binding.

Thanks to the digitized examination system, results processing will now be faster, more transparent, secure, and accurate.

With the introduction of barcodes and serial numbers on exam sheets, tasks that previously took days will now be completed in minutes using machine learning software.

Additionally, the automated preparation and verification of results will be more effective, significantly reducing cheating and modernizing the examination process.