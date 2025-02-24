AIOU Introduces New System For Books’ Printing & Mailing
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has inaugurated a digital print production facility and extension of print production facility.
The inauguration ceremony was held on Monday by the Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood. The digitized examination, printing, and mailing of books is being supported by Pakistan Post Foundation.
On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood stated that this is a revolutionary step that will help ensure transparency in the examination system and streamline the printing and distribution of books.
The use of modern machinery will accelerate the process of delivering educational materials to students on time.
The Vice-Chancellor further emphasized that the university's Primary objective is to provide students with quality educational resources, which will enhance the learning process.
AIOU aims to offer state-of-the-art facilities to its students, enabling them to achieve better academic results.
Managing Director of Pakistan Post Foundation, Abdur Razzaq, was also present on the occasion, while Print Manager, AIOU Dr. Sarmad Iqbal briefed the Vice-Chancellor on all stages of machinery design, plate-making, printing, and binding.
Thanks to the digitized examination system, results processing will now be faster, more transparent, secure, and accurate.
With the introduction of barcodes and serial numbers on exam sheets, tasks that previously took days will now be completed in minutes using machine learning software.
Additionally, the automated preparation and verification of results will be more effective, significantly reducing cheating and modernizing the examination process.
Recent Stories
AD Ports opens first inland dry port facility in Abu Dhabi
DIFC to host 2026 Global Privacy Assembly
Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Financial Audit Authority’s strategic plan 2025- ..
Empower, DMCC to supply next phase of Uptown Dubai with cooling services
Pakistan, Azerbaijan decide to enhance bilateral investment up to $2bn
Champions Trophy: Main reason surfaces behind Pakistan cricket’s worst perform ..
Moro Hub, MongoDB collaborate to drive digital transformation
MoHRE reduces working hours for private sector during Ramadan
Federal govt continues work to reduce electricity prices in Pakistan
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan fail to even play full 50 overs in crucial m ..
Dubai Duty Free Tennis key stop to global recognition, says Tunisia’s Aziz Dou ..
FTA registers intellectual property for 'Muwafaq' package
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AIOU introduces new system for books’ printing & mailing6 minutes ago
-
Car hits child to death16 minutes ago
-
Complaint cell established to address public issues of Hyderabad, Matiari & Jamshoro16 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi proposes to restore Islamabad airport as Benazir Bhutto Int'l Airport16 minutes ago
-
‘Billion tree plus campaign’ continues in full swing in Tank26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Azerbaijan decide to enhance bilateral investment up to $2bn40 minutes ago
-
DC assures removal of encroachments from Qazi Qayoom Road46 minutes ago
-
EOBI empowers record number of Pensioners in 202456 minutes ago
-
Teenager dies in road accident56 minutes ago
-
Accused killed in encounter with police1 hour ago
-
AC fines marriage halls for violations1 hour ago
-
PTA grants license to VPN service providers1 hour ago