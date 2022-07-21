UrduPoint.com

AIOU Introduces Skill Development Course In GB

Faizan Hashmi Published July 21, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in collaboration with Serena Fort, Shigar, Alight Pakistan, and Directorate of Technical Education and Skill Development, Gilgit Baltistan has introduced the "Hospitality and Customer Care" course for the development of hospitality and hotel management skills for the youth of Gilgit Baltistan.

AIOU is giving special attention to vocational and skill-based education to make the youth skilled to earn a decent living for them and contribute to the socio-economic development of the country, said a news release.

AIOU students will be provided with the required knowledge and training as well as an opportunity to work in the hotel industry to enhance their practical skills. On the request of Tourism Minister, GB, Raja Nasir Ali Khan this program has been extended to remote areas of Gilgit-Baltistan and Skardu by Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof.

Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum.

Application forms are available at AIOU website (www.aiou.edu.pk) and applicants can submit the application form with the required documents in the university's regional office of Gilgit and Skardu. Last date to submit the application is July 23, 2022 and classes will start on July 25, 2022In addition, AIOU has introduced the ALP-Middle Tech program with the support of the Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training to help the youth who left school education.

This program is designed for them to complete their necessary education in a relatively short time. Initially, this program is being offered in certain cities. Students who wish to take admission are directed to visit the university website for more information.

