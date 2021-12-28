ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has invited applications under Prime Minister's Electric Wheelchair Scheme from its disabled students for the year 2021-22.

In a notification issued by the Directorate of Students Affairs, Deans, DG regional services, HODs of all academic departments as well as regional directors have been communicated to display application form at the prominent places as well as circulate widely so that not a single disabled student of AIOU is deprived of electric wheelchair.

Principal officers have also been instructed to provide assistance and guidance to the applicants in this regard.

Duly filled and signed application form with all necessary documents including CNIC and disability certificate must be submitted to Director, Students Affairs, Room 03, Directorate of SA&CS, Block 25/Gateway Block, Ground Floor, Allama Iqbal Open University, Islamabad before 10th January 2022.

It is pertinent to mention here that Federal government has introduced this scheme to facilitate disabled students enrolled in Pakistani universities and has completed initial two phases while this third phase has been initiated in collaboration with Higher education Commission of Pakistan.

For any further information, the applicants may contact Project Manager, HEC on the following numbers.

051-90808056, UAN: 111-119-432, 0334-1119432.