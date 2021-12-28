UrduPoint.com

AIOU Invites Applications Under Prime Minister's Electric Wheelchair Scheme

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

AIOU invites applications under Prime Minister's Electric Wheelchair Scheme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has invited applications under Prime Minister's Electric Wheelchair Scheme from its disabled students for the year 2021-22.

In a notification issued by the Directorate of Students Affairs, Deans, DG regional services, HODs of all academic departments as well as regional directors have been communicated to display application form at the prominent places as well as circulate widely so that not a single disabled student of AIOU is deprived of electric wheelchair.

Principal officers have also been instructed to provide assistance and guidance to the applicants in this regard.

Duly filled and signed application form with all necessary documents including CNIC and disability certificate must be submitted to Director, Students Affairs, Room 03, Directorate of SA&CS, Block 25/Gateway Block, Ground Floor, Allama Iqbal Open University, Islamabad before 10th January 2022.

It is pertinent to mention here that Federal government has introduced this scheme to facilitate disabled students enrolled in Pakistani universities and has completed initial two phases while this third phase has been initiated in collaboration with Higher education Commission of Pakistan.

For any further information, the applicants may contact Project Manager, HEC on the following numbers.

051-90808056, UAN: 111-119-432, 0334-1119432.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Student Allama Iqbal Open University January May HEC All From Government

Recent Stories

Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation adopts 4. ..

Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation adopts 4.5-day working week

29 minutes ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials of new Ambassador of K ..

MoFAIC receives credentials of new Ambassador of Korea

44 minutes ago
 CM striving hard to alleviate poverty, says minist ..

CM striving hard to alleviate poverty, says minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardez ..

5 minutes ago
 Queen's baton of commonwealth games handed over to ..

Queen's baton of commonwealth games handed over to CM Syed Murad Ali Shah

5 minutes ago
 King Salman Relief Centre distributes 29000 winter ..

King Salman Relief Centre distributes 29000 winter kits

5 minutes ago
 Serbia Mulls Purchase of France's Rafale Fighters ..

Serbia Mulls Purchase of France's Rafale Fighters - Defense Minister

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.