AIOU Invites Nominations For National Song, Speech Competition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 29, 2022 | 03:20 PM

AIOU invites nominations for national song, speech competition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has planned a series of activities including national song and speech competitions to celebrate August as the month of independence through engaging the students of different educational institutions of twin cities.

According to the Director of Student Affairs, Rana Tariq Javed, the Directorate of Student Advisory and Counseling Services has directed the heads of universities, colleges, and schools in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to nominate a candidate (male or female student) from their institution for national song competition and speech competition respectively.

The heads may send these nominations to the office of Directorate of Student Affairs, Allama Iqbal Open University by post or email it to director_sac@aiou.edu.pk by August 08.

The topic for the speech competition is "Are we following the objectives of the Pakistan Movement". The cash prizes including Rs. 7,000 for the first position, Rs. 5000 for second and Rs. 3,000 for third position will be awarded to the best teams in both competitions. Certificates will also be given to all the participants.

Students can get more information about these competitions from Student Counsellor, Faisal Altaf on 051-9057812, 0331-5065855.

