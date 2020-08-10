UrduPoint.com
AIOU Issues Entry Schedule For M Phil & PhD Programmes

Faizan Hashmi 20 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 09:31 PM

AIOU issues entry schedule for M Phil & PhD programmes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The candidates interested in merit based programmes (BS, MSc, MBA, M Phil and PhD) offered in Autumn 2020 semester at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) can apply for online admission till September 08.

The candidates of BS programmes who fulfill eligibility criteria will be informed to deposit admission fee for the 1st semester either through SMS or Email. For M Phil and PhD admission, candidates are required to qualify both entry test and interview.

Entry tests of these programmes will be conducted at the Academic Complex of the university from September 14 –18.

Only short listed candidates will be invited for test/interview through SMS or Email.

Short listed candidates are required to bring attested copies of certificates/ degrees. First and second merit lists will be uploaded on the university website on September 21 and September 28 respectively.

Successful candidates will be informed to deposit admission fee for the 1st semester via SMS or Email. Deadlines for fee submission is September 25 and September 30 for first and second merit list respectively.

