AIOU issues instructions for admission candidates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has closed admissions for matriculation and FA programs offered in the semester autumn 2023.

According to the admissions department, students who applied manually and paid the fee but have not sent the admission form and documents to the university are instructed to send these documents by October 13, 2023.

Admission will not be granted in the said semester and the candidate will be responsible for not dispatching documents in the given time.

Candidates of Matric and FA programs who have applied online but have not yet received the admission confirmation are directed to visit http://aiou.edu.

pk/application.index.php online, If there is any objection on their form, then those students are instructed to remove objections as soon as possible and upload the required documents by 13th October to confirm their admission. In case of any delay, Admission will not be granted, and students will be responsible for that.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, has instructed all the Academic and Servicing Departments to ensure the timely completion of academic activities to facilitate he students.

In this regard, the admission department has sped up admission verification to complete the admission process within the stipulated time frame.