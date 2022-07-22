UrduPoint.com

AIOU Issues Time Frame To Complete Old Degree Programs

Umer Jamshaid Published July 22, 2022 | 04:00 PM

AIOU issues time frame to complete old degree programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University has decided to discontinue some degree programs that are not compatible with the contemporary requirements and formulated a policy by setting a time frame for the students enrolled in those programs to complete the degree within the stipulated time.

Vice-Chancellor, AIOU, Professor Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum is of the opinion that all the educational programs offered should be market-oriented and in accordance with the guidelines of the Higher education Commission. In this regard, it has been decided to discontinue some degree programs of the old scheme.

According to the details, students enrolled in Associate Degree in Commerce (Old Scheme) in or before spring semester 2019, have been given time to complete the program till autumn semester 2023.

Similarly, students of Associate Degree B.Com (Revised) program who are enrolled from semester spring 2019 can complete their degree till autumn semester 2024.

Students of B.Com two-year program (Old Scheme) enrolled in semester spring 2019 or before, must complete their degree till semester autumn 2023, students of two-year Commonwealth of Learning (CoL) MBA/MPA (Old Scheme) registered in semester autumn 2019 or earlier, are given the time till semester autumn 2024, 3.5 years MBA (Rural Management) and Master of business Management (2.5 and 3.5 years) students have been given time till semester autumn 2024 to complete their degree programs and students of B.Ed (Arabic) can complete till autumn 2022.

According to the policy of AIOU, the deadline to complete the BS (CS) Old Scheme program was the semester spring 2022 and the program has been closed from the current semester autumn 2022.

It is pertinent to mention here that the concerned students will be responsible if the degree is not completed within the stipulated time as admission in these programs will not be offered again.

Related Topics

Business Allama Iqbal Open University HEC 2019 Commerce All From Arab

Recent Stories

Newly elected Pir Rafih to vote Hamza Shehbaz in t ..

Newly elected Pir Rafih to vote Hamza Shehbaz in today’s run-off election for ..

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties t ..

Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties to benefit from CPEC

1 hour ago
 Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against P ..

Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against Pak rupee

3 hours ago
 Pakistan reports seven more deaths due to COVID-19

Pakistan reports seven more deaths due to COVID-19

4 hours ago
 Pakistani-American photographer shot dead by ex-hu ..

Pakistani-American photographer shot dead by ex-husband in Chicago

4 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new leader of ..

Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new leader of house

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.