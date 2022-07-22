AIOU issues time frame to complete old degree programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University has decided to discontinue some degree programs that are not compatible with the contemporary requirements and formulated a policy by setting a time frame for the students enrolled in those programs to complete the degree within the stipulated time.

Vice-Chancellor, AIOU, Professor Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum is of the opinion that all the educational programs offered should be market-oriented and in accordance with the guidelines of the Higher education Commission. In this regard, it has been decided to discontinue some degree programs of the old scheme.

According to the details, students enrolled in Associate Degree in Commerce (Old Scheme) in or before spring semester 2019, have been given time to complete the program till autumn semester 2023.

Similarly, students of Associate Degree B.Com (Revised) program who are enrolled from semester spring 2019 can complete their degree till autumn semester 2024.

Students of B.Com two-year program (Old Scheme) enrolled in semester spring 2019 or before, must complete their degree till semester autumn 2023, students of two-year Commonwealth of Learning (CoL) MBA/MPA (Old Scheme) registered in semester autumn 2019 or earlier, are given the time till semester autumn 2024, 3.5 years MBA (Rural Management) and Master of business Management (2.5 and 3.5 years) students have been given time till semester autumn 2024 to complete their degree programs and students of B.Ed (Arabic) can complete till autumn 2022.

According to the policy of AIOU, the deadline to complete the BS (CS) Old Scheme program was the semester spring 2022 and the program has been closed from the current semester autumn 2022.

It is pertinent to mention here that the concerned students will be responsible if the degree is not completed within the stipulated time as admission in these programs will not be offered again.