AIOU Launches 4-years BS (Health And Physical Education) Program

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 04:10 PM

AIOU launches 4-years BS (Health and Physical Education) program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has launched 4-years BS (health and Physical Education) degree program to promote healthy living through education and sports based activities.

Initially this degree program has been offered in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Quetta, Multan, Peshawar and Karachi, latter it would be extended in other part of the country, said by Director Admissions, Mian Muhammad Riaz.

This is merit-based program, candidates are required to qualified FA/F.Sc (2nd Division).

This program will be conducted by teachers of physical education, who will have both theoretical and practical knowledge on the subject.

Trained coaches and sports personnel will also be engaged in the learning process.

The University also offered BS programes (4 years) in Accounting and Finance, Pakistan Studies, Arabic, Islamic Studies (General), Islamic Studies (Quran and Tafseer), Islamic Studies (Shariah), Islamic Studies (Hadees), Islamic Studies (Seerat Studies) and Islamic Studies (Dars-e-Nizami).

Prospectuses and admission forms of all programs were available at the University's website, Regional Offices and Sale Points. The students would be encourage to apply online http://online.aiou.edu.pk. by April 15.

