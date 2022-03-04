UrduPoint.com

AIOU Launches Alumni Association Membership Drive

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2022 | 04:50 PM

AIOU launches alumni association membership drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open (AIOU) has launched its Alumni Association Membership Drive to register thousands of its graduates serving in various capacities in public and private sectors of Pakistan or doing their own business and playing their role in the process of national progress and development.

According to AIOU, the students from matriculation to PhD are eligible to get themselves registered in alumni association and seek unique benefits of the membership. Registration form is available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

Registration form is also available at AIOU regional centers located throughout the country.

Filled registration form must be dispatched to the Directorate of Students Affairs, AIOU. Online filled form must be sent at director sac.aiou.edu.pk.

The Primary objective of this association is to provide a platform to AIOU graduate to collaborate, share their success stories as well seek practical help and guidance from their mutual experiences and expertise.

This association would be critical in reaching the objective of sustainable growth of the university. For any further information, following numbers can be contacted: 051-9057813, 051-9057812.

