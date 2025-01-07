AIOU Launches Career-making Diploma Programs
Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has introduced career-making postgraduate diploma programs for aspiring fresh graduates.
The programs include computer science, educational planning and management, educational leadership and management, early childhood education, entrepreneurship, entrepreneurship in ECC, supply chain management, human resource management, gender and women studies, population and development, international financial reporting standards and TEFL.
The programs will lead to professional development of the aspiring students to achieve excels in the relevant fields. These are one-year of duration, consisting of two semesters. BA/BSc.B.Com students are eligible to take admission.
These will also help to organize and manage business venture in a competitive global marketplace that is constantly evolving.
According to Director Admissions, "February 17 is the last day for the enrollment in these programs.
"
Such programs are part of the University’s recent initiative to enhance capacity-building of the students, enabling them to earn their livelihood and to take part in the country’s socio-economic development.
These are one-year diploma programs. Graduates will have excellent employment opportunities in both private and public sectors, domestically and internationally.
Details of these programs, admission forms, and prospectuses are available on the university's website: www.aiou.edu.pk.
Information about these programs can also be obtained from the university’s regional offices located in 54 cities across the country.
The addresses and contact numbers of these offices are also available on the university’s website.
Students can call the university helpline 111-112-468 to inquire about admissions and details of programs ranging from matriculation to PhD levels.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Executive Council discusses release of impounded vehicles’ fees
Electricity price likely to be reduced by Rs10 per unit
UAE agrees to extend $2b payment due on Pakistan this month: PM Shehbaz
Pakistan to host Under-23 World Squash Championship this year
Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss corporate tax draft law
Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..
Realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterproof Promise
European OECD countries lead nuclear power generation
Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite 10-wicket defeat
Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night of winter season
Air Arabia launches new non-stop flights to Ethiopia
Jemima Goldsmith sustains injureis after falling from South African mountain
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AIOU launches career-making diploma programs2 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps for welfare of people: minister12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan made tremendous achievements in sports arena during past few months: Tarar21 minutes ago
-
Village Nazim with brother shot dead in Tank21 minutes ago
-
Students from Wazirabad school, Tank visits DPO office22 minutes ago
-
Civil society condemns BJP’s systematic assault on Muslim identity in IIOJK22 minutes ago
-
Diplomatic Enclave Shuttle Service in shambles: cafeterias sealed, upgrades ordered32 minutes ago
-
FATA integration with KP: A new dawn for prosperity for tribal people41 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three wanted criminals41 minutes ago
-
DPM Ishaq Dar grieved over loss of lives, property in China earthquake42 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari expresses sorrow over loss of lives in earthquake in China’s Xizang reg ..42 minutes ago
-
UAE agrees to extend $2b payment due on Pakistan this month: PM Shehbaz43 minutes ago