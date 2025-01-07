Open Menu

AIOU Launches Career-making Diploma Programs

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2025 | 03:50 PM

AIOU launches career-making diploma programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has introduced career-making postgraduate diploma programs for aspiring fresh graduates.

The programs include computer science, educational planning and management, educational leadership and management, early childhood education, entrepreneurship, entrepreneurship in ECC, supply chain management, human resource management, gender and women studies, population and development, international financial reporting standards and TEFL.

The programs will lead to professional development of the aspiring students to achieve excels in the relevant fields. These are one-year of duration, consisting of two semesters. BA/BSc.B.Com students are eligible to take admission.

These will also help to organize and manage business venture in a competitive global marketplace that is constantly evolving.

According to Director Admissions, "February 17 is the last day for the enrollment in these programs.

"

Such programs are part of the University’s recent initiative to enhance capacity-building of the students, enabling them to earn their livelihood and to take part in the country’s socio-economic development.

These are one-year diploma programs. Graduates will have excellent employment opportunities in both private and public sectors, domestically and internationally.

Details of these programs, admission forms, and prospectuses are available on the university's website: www.aiou.edu.pk.

Information about these programs can also be obtained from the university’s regional offices located in 54 cities across the country.

The addresses and contact numbers of these offices are also available on the university’s website.

Students can call the university helpline 111-112-468 to inquire about admissions and details of programs ranging from matriculation to PhD levels.

