AIOU launches "English Access Scholarship" program to empower students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Prioritizing women's education is top priority for the Government, as women are a vital part of this society, and the education and training of women is the mission of the Higher Education Commission.

These thoughts were expressed by the Chairman, Higher Education Commission, Pakistan, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, while addressing an Opening Ceremony of the English Access Scholarship Program at Allama Iqbal Open University.

He further mentioned that the enrolment ratio of female students in Pakistan's universities is 52%, and we are continuing our efforts to increase this number.

During this occasion, the Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, stated that education is the only path for the development and prosperity; without education, no nation has a future.

He encouraged students to pay special attention to their education to secure a wonderful future.

Dr. Nasir thanked the US Embassy and the English Department, AIOU for their support in teaching English to Pakistani children.

He added that learning English will bring many benefits, giving students opportunities for higher education and job prospects in various countries.

The Regional English Language Officer at the US Embassy, Gerald Frank, said that Pakistan is the only country among 80 nations where 27,000 students have received this scholarship.

He noted that due to the efforts of Allama Iqbal Open University, 250 new students have been enrolled from three districts of Pakistan (Mianwali, Bhakkar, and Attock).

He mentioned that under this program, students will not only gain proficiency in English but also can develop critical thinking, digital literacy, and an understanding of world cultures.

Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir emphasized that English is a major global language and the language of international communication.

He advised students to learn English with full attention so that they can master the language and become capable of reading, speaking, and writing well in it.

During the event, students shared their thoughts about the English Access Program. They also presented traditional dances of Attock, Mianwali, and Bhakkar.

The Chairman of the English Department, Dr. Muhammad Kamal Khan, and the program coordinator, Dr. Amjad Khan, explained that this program is a gateway to a brilliant future, equipping students with communication skills, critical thinking, and collaboration skills needed in a globalized world.