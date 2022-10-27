AIOU launches new website

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched its new website. The web address of the newly launched website (www.aiou.edu.pk) is the same as the previous one.

This website has some new features with an eye-catching interface, easy to use, and well-designed, a press release on Thursday said. All those facilities have been made available on the home page.

Students will be able to get admission, exam, workshop, results and other alerts on the homepage, as well as access to the students' portal is also linked on the homepage.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum launched the new website. The Deans, Registrar, faculty members and other principal officers of the University attended the launching ceremony.

The Vice-Chancellor congratulated the team of the Directorate of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) for designing the new website with in-house resources.

He directed the ICT team to provide a translation facility from English to regional languages including urdu, Punjabi, Pashto, and Sindhi so that students and other users can get the option to visit the website in different languages.

Dr. Zia also directed the Principal Officers to carefully review the sections of their departments on the new website and identify the deficiencies so that team can update them timely.

A state-of-the-art facility center has recently been set up on the main campus of the university to provide all the facilities to the students under one roof and solve their problems, including a call center for online inquiries.

The Vice-Chancellor also directed to provide necessary information about facilitation and call center on the home page of the new website for the awareness of the students.