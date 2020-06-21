UrduPoint.com
AIOU Launches 'One-Window Operation' To Facilitate Students

Sun 21st June 2020 | 12:00 PM

AIOU launches 'One-Window operation' to facilitate students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched 'One Window operation' here at the main Campus for facilitating its students, in wake of current crisis, COVID-19.

The students have been advised to strictly follow the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPsC) while visiting the University's main campus or the regional offices. They must wear Masks and maintain social distance.

The Open Window Operation has been started on the advice of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, who wished that the students should not have any problem in getting resolved any query or complaint, said a news release.

According to the Directorate of Students' Advisory and Counseling Services, students' issues will be attended on priority and they will have no problem, as facilitating arrangements have been under 'one-roof' near the University's main entrance.

Meanwhile, the staff of University's Helpline and the Call Centre has been activated to provide effective support to the students in addressing their matters, either these relate to admission, examination, workshops, mailing books orissuance of certificates and degrees.

Prompt handling of students' problems will be ensured so that while sitting at their home and work places, they could pursue their study, without any inconvenience, especially during the on-going crisis period.

