AIOU Launches Online Bookstore
Published February 20, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched an online bookstore, allowing teachers, researchers, and students nationwide to purchase books from the comfort of their homes.
The bookstore offers textbooks for programs ranging from matriculation to PhD.
Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, officially inaugurated the store on Thursday in a ceremony attended by the University Principal Officers, Deans, and Professors.
Addressing the event, the Vice Chancellor directed that the book selection, purchasing process, and payment methods be made as simple as possible.
Emphasizing the importance of customer service, the Vice-Chancellor instructed that search options be provided by book name, codes, and program categories.
To ensure transparency in financial management, he mandated that records of book sales and incoming payments be maintained. Furthermore, he set a deadline of February 28 for relevant departments to implement these instructions, stock a sufficient number of books in the online store, and fully activate the book-selling process.
It is noteworthy that AIOU currently delivers textbooks via post to students enrolled in matriculation, FA, and associate degree programs, while books for other programs are available online through the university’s website.
The online bookstore will benefit not only teachers and researchers but also all book enthusiasts.
Additionally, a physical bookstore has been established on campus, allowing students to purchase books from either the physical or online store as per their convenience. Customers ordering books online will make payments before the university dispatches their orders via Pakistan Post. On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor also instructed discussions with Pakistan Post to ensure smooth and reliable book deliveries.
