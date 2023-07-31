AIOU launches regular classes of BS Computer Science

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched regular classes of BS Computer Science programme and the intending candidates could get admission online till August 15, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched regular classes of BS Computer Science programme and the intending candidates could get admission online till August 15, 2023.

Regional Director AIOU Prof Dr Bashir Ahmed Sameem said here on Monday that interviews for BS Computer Science classes would be held at main campus AIOU Islamabad on August 21 and 22.

However, regular classes would be arranged at Regional Campus Faisalabad to facilitate the students of this area.

More information in this regard could be obtained from university helpline 051-111-112-468 whereas online admission could be submitted through AIOU website link https://fmbp.aiou.edu.pk, he added.