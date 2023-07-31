Open Menu

AIOU Launches Regular Classes Of BS Computer Science

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2023 | 09:13 PM

AIOU launches regular classes of BS Computer Science

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched regular classes of BS Computer Science programme and the intending candidates could get admission online till August 15, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched regular classes of BS Computer Science programme and the intending candidates could get admission online till August 15, 2023.

Regional Director AIOU Prof Dr Bashir Ahmed Sameem said here on Monday that interviews for BS Computer Science classes would be held at main campus AIOU Islamabad on August 21 and 22.

However, regular classes would be arranged at Regional Campus Faisalabad to facilitate the students of this area.

More information in this regard could be obtained from university helpline 051-111-112-468 whereas online admission could be submitted through AIOU website link https://fmbp.aiou.edu.pk, he added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Faisalabad Allama Iqbal Open University August From

Recent Stories

Number of People Evacuated in Beijing Amid Torrent ..

Number of People Evacuated in Beijing Amid Torrential Rains Exceeds 52,000 - Rep ..

4 minutes ago
 Man killed, son injured in day broad light killing ..

Man killed, son injured in day broad light killing in Hazro

4 minutes ago
 Musadik says 'Dust to Development' conference to b ..

Musadik says 'Dust to Development' conference to boost Pakistan's mining sector

4 minutes ago
 Dubai&#039;s Department of Finance organises train ..

Dubai&#039;s Department of Finance organises training programme on &#039;Green G ..

19 minutes ago
 Four of a family drowned in Indus River

Four of a family drowned in Indus River

4 minutes ago
 Delegation comprising members of 33rd Management C ..

Delegation comprising members of 33rd Management Course in NIM calls on Mayor Ka ..

4 minutes ago
Petrol pump cashier deprived of Rs 3.6m

Petrol pump cashier deprived of Rs 3.6m

1 minute ago
 Planning Ministry highlights salient features of s ..

Planning Ministry highlights salient features of six Pak-China MoUs

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves 75 scholarships at SPAA

Sharjah Ruler approves 75 scholarships at SPAA

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Mubarak Rashed Al Man ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori Chairman of Board of Dir ..

2 hours ago
 Myanmar's Military Government Extends State of Eme ..

Myanmar's Military Government Extends State of Emergency for Another 6 Months - ..

6 minutes ago
 US Advocates Nuclear Arms Transparency Abroad, But ..

US Advocates Nuclear Arms Transparency Abroad, But Limits It at Home - FAS

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan