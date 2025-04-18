Open Menu

AIOU Launches Russian Language Course

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2025 | 08:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), in partnership with the Center for International Cooperation, Ministry of education of the Russian Federation, and the Russian Embassy in Islamabad, has officially launched a Russian Language Course for beginners at its main campus in Islamabad.

The initiative has received an enthusiastic response, with over 350 applications submitted by individuals from a wide range of backgrounds — including aspiring students planning to study in Russia, business professionals, politicians, journalists, homemakers, IT experts, and more. After a rigorous selection process, 60 candidates were enrolled in the inaugural three-month, face-to-face course.

The course is being led by Ms. Ekaterina Andriets, a seasoned instructor nominated by the Russian Ministry of Education. She brings extensive experience in teaching Russian language and culture and is guiding students through the A1-level curriculum. Classes are held three times a week, with each session lasting three hours.

A formal inaugural ceremony was held at AIOU to mark the launch of the program. The event was graced by Ms. Alina Kolesnikova and Mr. Philip Smolyakov, diplomats from the Russian Embassy in Islamabad, as Guests of Honor, while Prof. Dr. Syed Amir Shah, Director Administration & Coordination at AIOU, served as the Chief Guest.

In her address, Ms. Alina Kolesnikova highlighted the deepening friendship between Pakistan and Russia, emphasizing the growing engagement in political, trade, educational, and cultural spheres.

She reaffirmed the Russian Embassy's commitment to supporting AIOU not only in language instruction but also in organizing cultural initiatives, including film screenings, poetry sessions, literary circles, and sports events.

Mr. Philip Smolyakov, delivering an impressive portion of his speech in urdu, expressed his personal dedication to strengthening Pakistan-Russia ties. He assured the audience of the Embassy’s full support for initiatives that enhance bilateral cooperation.

Prof. Dr. Syed Amir Shah, in his remarks, shared a personal connection to the program, revealing that he was a participant in AIOU’s first Russian language course held in 2023. Delivering parts of his speech in Russian and English, he praised Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood for his vision and leadership in expanding international collaborations.

Dr. Shah also noted that AIOU has already established partnerships with several Russian universities and aims to broaden its Russian language and cultural offerings in the future.

Dr. Zahid Majeed, Director of International Collaboration & Exchange at AIOU, provided a comprehensive overview of the university’s growing ties with the Russian Ministry of Education. He recalled the establishment of the Russian Language and Culture Center at AIOU in 2023, inaugurated by the Russian Ambassador to Pakistan.

Looking ahead, Dr. Majeed shared that, under the guidance of the Vice Chancellor, AIOU is preparing to launch faculty and student exchange programs, joint research initiatives, and professional forums to foster dialogue and collaboration between Pakistani and Russian professionals and entrepreneurs.

Given the growing interest, AIOU also plans to extend Russian language courses to its regional campuses and online platforms, particularly to facilitate participation from individuals in Punjab and Balochistan who may not be able to attend classes in person.

