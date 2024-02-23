Open Menu

AIOU Launches Spring Plantation Campaign

February 23, 2024

AIOU launches spring plantation campaign

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched spring plantation campaign of Year 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched spring plantation campaign of Year 2024.

Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood inaugurated the campaign by planting apricots in the lawn adjacent to the new ICT building.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood said that planting was the most important need and Allama Iqbal Open University was trying to play its full role every year.

He said that the gardeners of the university had maintained this tradition for which they deserve congratulations. Deans, principal officers and faculty members have planted Japanese fruit, pear, peach, plum, apricot, sweet and citrus trees.

Director Follow-up and Coordination, Prof. Dr. Syed Amir Shah, while briefing the Vice Chancellor on the planting campaign, said that as a result of the hard work of gardeners, AIOU secured first position in all three categories of flower exhibition in Rose and Jasmine Garden organized by the Islamabad Horticulture Society and CDA.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood announced a cash prize of Rs. 10,000 for gardeners.

AIOU is planting eight different fruits and several types of flowers in this campaign. In the end, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood gave certificates of appreciation to the gardeners.

