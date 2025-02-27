AIOU launches spring tree plantation campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) under the Green Pakistan initiative will conduct a nationwide tree plantation campaign through its regional offices, stated the university’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood while inaugurating the tree plantation campaign on Thursday.

The campaign for the year 2025 was officially launched with tree planting at the "Students Park," located adjacent to the Science Block and Project Directorate Building.

Participating in the event were Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University; Professor Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah, Vice Chancellor Punjab University; Dr.

Waseem Qazi, Vice Chancellor Iqra University and Dr. Aurangzeb Khan, Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Dewan University, Karachi.

On this occasion, the Vice Chancellors emphasized the importance of tree planting for the country, stating that they are making every possible effort to fulfill this crucial need. They highlighted that Pakistan is among the most vulnerable nations to climate change, and by participating in this plantation campaign, the country’s youth can help mitigate this risk.

At the end of the event, the Vice Chancellors and other participants prayed for the security and prosperity of the country.