AIOU Launches Tree Plantation Campaign
Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has initiated a major tree plantation campaign to address climate change.
Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood inaugurated the campaign by planting a Moringa tree, emphasizing the university's commitment to environmental sustainability.
Dr.
Nasir Mahmood stated, “AIOU is dedicated to the national tree plantation effort, with plans to plant trees across all the 54 campuses and engage our students in this crucial cause.” Deans, Professors, and other officials joined in.
Earlier, during a briefing on the monsoon tree plantation, Wajih ul Hassan, the Horticulture Officer from the Department of Agricultural Sciences, informed the Vice Chancellor that the university is planting 300 trees today, including Moringa, Pelken, Brighanzia, Sukh Chain, and Arjun trees.
