AIOU Matric/FA Exams To Begin From March 3

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2025 | 04:00 PM

AIOU Matric/FA exams to begin from March 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold annual exams (Autumn 2024) of its Matric, FA and I.Com programs simultaneously across all four provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir from March 3.

The date sheet has been made available on the university's website www.aiou.

edu.pk, while roll number slips are being uploaded to students' CMS portals, said a press release on Friday.

According to date sheet, the exams will continue uninterrupted from March 3 to March 28. There will be Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from March 29 to April 2. After Eid, the first exam will be held on April 3, and the examinations will conclude on April 11.

