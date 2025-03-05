AIOU Mirpur-AJK region managed Autumn 2024 exams for Matric and FA

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 5th Mar, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University's (AIOU) semester Autumn 2024 exams for Matric and FA programs have commenced from March 3 in Mirpur region.

"Due to the Holy month of Ramazan, exams timings will be from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Students can download their roll number slips from the CMS portal or the university's official mobile app.

Exam centers have been established in all tehsils across the Mirpur AJK region. For further information, contact 05827-960029 or 05827-960030", Regional Director Sheikh Faisal Shahzad, said here on Wednesday.

The exams for Phase 1 programs, including Matric, FA, and Certificate Courses, were started on March 3, he added.

