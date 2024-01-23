AIOU Mirpur campus to launch expo & career counseling event on Jan 24

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Mirpur campus would launch a two-day open Expo and Career Counseling event tomorrow (Wednesday), January 24 at regional campus Mirpur, AJK to provide a comprehensive platform for individuals seeking educational and career advancement.

Official sources told here on Tuesday that Regional Director of AIOU Mirpur campus, Faisal Shehzad has already shared about the career counselling event that will have stalls from a variety of institutions including educational, vocational, and Information Technology institutions.

Along with the opportunity to interact with representatives from these institutions, attendees will also have access to subject experts and career counselling sessions to make informed decisions about their future.

He said that event also commits to environmental sustainability following the expo a plantation drive will be conducted, promoting a greener future and contributing to the local eco-system.

"Empowering individuals to make informed choices about their education and careers is our priority," said Faisal, inviting participants to take advantage of this one-stop destination for career exploration.

He also informed that the event will be held at AIOU Regional Campus Mirpur, providing a convenient and accessible location for attendees.

