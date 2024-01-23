Open Menu

AIOU Mirpur Campus To Launch Expo & Career Counseling Event On Jan 24

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2024 | 03:40 PM

AIOU Mirpur campus to launch expo & career counseling event on Jan 24

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Mirpur campus would launch a two-day open Expo and Career Counseling event tomorrow (Wednesday), January 24 at regional campus Mirpur, AJK to provide a comprehensive platform for individuals seeking educational and career advancement.

Official sources told here on Tuesday that Regional Director of AIOU Mirpur campus, Faisal Shehzad has already shared about the career counselling event that will have stalls from a variety of institutions including educational, vocational, and Information Technology institutions.

Along with the opportunity to interact with representatives from these institutions, attendees will also have access to subject experts and career counselling sessions to make informed decisions about their future.

He said that event also commits to environmental sustainability following the expo a plantation drive will be conducted, promoting a greener future and contributing to the local eco-system.

"Empowering individuals to make informed choices about their education and careers is our priority," said Faisal, inviting participants to take advantage of this one-stop destination for career exploration.

He also informed that the event will be held at AIOU Regional Campus Mirpur, providing a convenient and accessible location for attendees.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Technology Education Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Allama Iqbal Open University January Event From

Recent Stories

Caretaker PM chairs federal cabinet meeting

Caretaker PM chairs federal cabinet meeting

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan to host Davis Cup World Group I plat-offs ..

Pakistan to host Davis Cup World Group I plat-offs against India

17 minutes ago
 Infinix Takes Center Stage at CES 2024

Infinix Takes Center Stage at CES 2024

2 hours ago
 PCB contacts Ali Hamza for PSL 9 anthem

PCB contacts Ali Hamza for PSL 9 anthem

2 hours ago
 PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East toda ..

PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East today

3 hours ago
 Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan ..

Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan 29: Solangi

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s soci ..

Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir ..

16 hours ago
 Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrill ..

Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase

17 hours ago
 Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties

Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties

17 hours ago
 LG representative delegation call on CM KP

LG representative delegation call on CM KP

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan