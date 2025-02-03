Open Menu

AIOU Mirpur Hosts Awareness Walk To Promote Adult And Distance Education

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025 | 08:05 PM

AIOU Mirpur hosts awareness walk to promote adult and distance education

The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Mirpur region organized a grand awareness walk on Monday to highlight the significance of adult and distance education

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Mirpur region organized a grand awareness walk on Monday to highlight the significance of adult and distance education.

The event aimed to promote public awareness about the benefits of distance learning and emphasize the importance of education.

On this occasion, Regional Director AIOU Mirpur, Sheikh Faisal Shehzad, emphasized that distance education serves as an effective means of acquiring education, especially for individuals with time constraints or other challenges.

"AIOU is committed to providing equal educational opportunities for people of all ages, enabling them to contribute to societal development," he added.

The awareness walk, which started from the Muslim Hands cricket academy and culminated at the Kashmir Press Club, drew a diverse group of participants from various backgrounds, including education, politics, and social activism.

Prominent attendees included Prof. Waris Jarral, Altaf Hameed Rao, and Mirza Wajahit Baig, among others.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Dubai South concludes successful 2024 across its d ..

Dubai South concludes successful 2024 across its different districts

7 minutes ago
 IGP Islamabad holds khuli katchery, vows swift red ..

IGP Islamabad holds khuli katchery, vows swift redressal of public grievances

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan supporting Kashmir cause politically, dip ..

Pakistan supporting Kashmir cause politically, diplomatically: Dr Tariq

4 minutes ago
 Plan to preserve Multan's historical sites

Plan to preserve Multan's historical sites

4 minutes ago
 CJ IHC re-constitutes promotion committee

CJ IHC re-constitutes promotion committee

4 minutes ago
 Man shot dead in Bara Bazaar

Man shot dead in Bara Bazaar

4 minutes ago
Four Iranian navy vessels arrive at Port Khalid in ..

Four Iranian navy vessels arrive at Port Khalid in Sharjah

22 minutes ago
 Romina advocates for ambitious climate, financial ..

Romina advocates for ambitious climate, financial resilience strategies for vuln ..

2 minutes ago
 Next round for strategy game lineage in 'Civilizat ..

Next round for strategy game lineage in 'Civilization VII'

2 minutes ago
 AIOU Mirpur hosts awareness walk to promote adult ..

AIOU Mirpur hosts awareness walk to promote adult and distance education

2 minutes ago
 CM Bugti condemns attack on security forces

CM Bugti condemns attack on security forces

2 minutes ago
 Greek PM calls for calm amid 'very intense' Santor ..

Greek PM calls for calm amid 'very intense' Santorini tremors

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan