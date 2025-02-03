AIOU Mirpur hosts awareness walk to promote adult and distance education

The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Mirpur region organized a grand awareness walk on Monday to highlight the significance of adult and distance education

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Mirpur region organized a grand awareness walk on Monday to highlight the significance of adult and distance education.

The event aimed to promote public awareness about the benefits of distance learning and emphasize the importance of education.

On this occasion, Regional Director AIOU Mirpur, Sheikh Faisal Shehzad, emphasized that distance education serves as an effective means of acquiring education, especially for individuals with time constraints or other challenges.

"AIOU is committed to providing equal educational opportunities for people of all ages, enabling them to contribute to societal development," he added.

The awareness walk, which started from the Muslim Hands cricket academy and culminated at the Kashmir Press Club, drew a diverse group of participants from various backgrounds, including education, politics, and social activism.

Prominent attendees included Prof. Waris Jarral, Altaf Hameed Rao, and Mirza Wajahit Baig, among others.

APP/ahr/378