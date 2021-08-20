AIOU M.Phil, Ph.D admissions to close on 23rd August

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :The deadline for the submission of application form for admission in PhD, MPhil, MBA/MPA and BS programs offered in autumn 2020 semester is August 23.

While admissions in matriculation, intermediate and I.Com programs will remain open till September 06, 2021. Admissions for the programs offered in the second phase of autumn 2021 semester will commence from September 1, 2021 which include teachers training programs, BA (Associate Degree) and BS (ODL) programs.

Prospectuses and admission application forms are available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk). Interested candidates are required to consult prospectus for further information.

It is pertinent to mention here that university has introduced online admission system for continuing students of matriculation, intermediate and I.Com programs for getting admission in the upcoming semester.

The university will share username and password details through SMS and Pakistan postal services. The students are required to contact admission focal person in their respective regional office in case of any difficulty.

Moreover, AIOU has achieved another milestone by extending its educational network to international students. Previously, admission facilities were offered to the students settled in middle East only but now anyone across the globe can enhance their educational qualification by getting themselves enrolled in any of the programs offered by the university.

This, indeed, is a clear reflection of visionary leadership of Prof Dr Zia Ul -Qayyum, Vice Chancellor, AIOU to consider overseas Pakistanis as an important segment of our society which has enabled them not only to enhance their skills and expertise but also generate foreign revenue for the country.

In the second phase of autumn 2021, university has offered Associate Degree, B. Ed, BS and thirty-four postgraduate diplomas for the international students.

The university is offering these programs through online management system and all academic activities ranging from admission to the issuance of certificate/degree will be managed online. Overseas Pakistanis can download admission application form from the university website (http://online.aiou.edu.pk).