AIOU Notifies New Dates For Papers of BA Programs

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 03:30 PM

AIOU notifies new dates for papers of BA programs

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has rescheduled the papers of BA programs which were    postoned earlier due to some technical reasons.

As per new schedule, the papers of BA (English) course code 1424 will be held on 20th December while the paper of1423 will be on 28th  December, said a press release.

The revised schedule has been placed on the University's website.According to Controller of Exams, the centers and timing of these exams will remain unchanged.

Roll number-slips earlier issued will be valid and acceptable.

