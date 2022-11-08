UrduPoint.com

AIOU, NUML Postpones Exams In Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2022 | 04:30 PM

AIOU, NUML postpones exams in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Tuesday rescheduled the exams to be held on November 8 and 9 in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

According to details, AIOU rescheduled the exams of AD, ADC, BEd, BBA, BS (ODL), MA, M.Sc, M.Com, MBA/MPA (Commonwealth of Learning), MLIS, M.Ed and, postgraduate diploma programs.

The exams scheduled on November 8 and 9 have been postponed in the examination centers located within the limits of Tehsil Rawalpindi after the holiday announced by the local government in Rawalpindi city.

The exams will now be held on 12th and 13th December respectively.

According to the notification issued by the examination department, the exams are being held as per the schedule in other tehsils of Rawalpindi (Murree, Kotli Satian, Kahota, Kallar Syedan, Gujar Khan and Wah Cantt).

It is pertinent to mention here that the already issued roll number slips will be valid for the new dates, there will be no change in examination centers and timings.

Meanwhile, National University of Modern Languages (NUML) through a notification intimated that the Midterm Examination Papers for both Morning and Afternoon at Islamabad and Rawalpindi Campuses, scheduled on Wednesday, November 9, are hereby postponed.

The Midterm Examination will resume on Thursday, November 10, 2022, as per the date sheet already issued.

The postponed papers will be conducted at the end of the Midterm Examination, for which the dates will be announced later.

Similarly, several Private Schools of the Islamabad Capital Territory issued notifications to parents, stating that the schools will remain close for two days(Wednesday, Thursday).

The private schools will be transferred to online mode during holidays in order to continue the educational activities.

It is worth mentioning here that the Federal Government through a notification on Tuesday, announced that November 9 will be holiday in connection with birthday of national poet of Pakistan Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

