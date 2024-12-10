AIOU Offers 2nd Chance To Failed Students For Re-exam
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The results for Spring Semester 2024 of Matric and FA programs at Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) have been announced.
According to the AIOU, the students whose results show "FER" are eligible to register for their failed subjects and avail a re-examination opportunity by December 15.
It is worth mentioning that the current Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr.
Nasir Mahmood, introduced a new system for registering failed subjects, which has been met with appreciation by the students.
Under this new system, Matric and FA students with "FER" in their results can benefit from this opportunity by registering themselves by the December 15 deadline, ensuring their chance to sit for the exam.
Students can obtain further information from the main campus in Islamabad or any of the regional offices of the university located across the country.
Recent Stories
Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law mandating sale of App by Jan 19
FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage
One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha
Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today
PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark
Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man held with 10.9kg drugs59 seconds ago
-
Car lifter killed in encounter with Taxila Police1 minute ago
-
SMIU's Academic Council meeting held1 minute ago
-
AI can be game changer in law and justice: Senate Chairman1 minute ago
-
CM Maryam Nawaz to change destiny of Punjab: Azma Bokhari1 minute ago
-
Sheikhupura Imposes Complete Ban on Single-Use Plastic Bags11 minutes ago
-
MoHR, KBA organize awareness seminar on International Human Rights Day11 minutes ago
-
High-Level Meeting Held to Expedite Activation of Timergara Medical College11 minutes ago
-
E&T dept. to cancel vehicle registrations for token tax defaulters from Jan 111 minutes ago
-
Christmas: Govt. to pay salaries, pension to Christian employees on 20th11 minutes ago
-
India committing severe human rights violations in Kashmir: Mashal Malik21 minutes ago
-
Punjab Govt. launches historic initiative to empower farmers: DC Bhakkar21 minutes ago