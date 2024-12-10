AIOU offers 2nd chance to failed students for re-exam

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The results for Spring Semester 2024 of Matric and FA programs at Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) have been announced.

According to the AIOU, the students whose results show "FER" are eligible to register for their failed subjects and avail a re-examination opportunity by December 15.

It is worth mentioning that the current Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr.

Nasir Mahmood, introduced a new system for registering failed subjects, which has been met with appreciation by the students.

Under this new system, Matric and FA students with "FER" in their results can benefit from this opportunity by registering themselves by the December 15 deadline, ensuring their chance to sit for the exam.

Students can obtain further information from the main campus in Islamabad or any of the regional offices of the university located across the country.